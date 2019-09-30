Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is to deliver the Yoruba Tennis Club’s 93rd anniversary lecture on Friday at the club’s headquarters in Onikan on Lagos Island.

Fayemi will be speaking on the topic: “Perspectives on Security Challenges in Nigeria from 1999-2019: The Way Forward.”

A statement from Chief Abiodun Adeniji, General Secretary of the club, said the Chairman of the occasion will Alhaji Femi Okunnu, Chairman Board of Trustees of the club and former Federal Commissioner Works and Housing.

The event will be hosted by the Chairman, Yoruba Tennis Club, Arc Olawunmi Taofeek Agbaje.

Those who will be present at the event are members of the academics, royal fathers, civil society organisations, security organizations, students, members from sister clubs and heads of missions.