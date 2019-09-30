 “Considering the above, I am of the view that Keystone is in breach of the contract it had with Hexing Electrical company. It has been established that the bank had kept in its custody the sum claimed contrary to the terms of the letter of Credit even after the company had accepted to receive naira equivalent. In the circumstances, the company is entitled to 10% interest per annum on the judgement sum of $778,118.72 from the day of judgement until liquidation of the judgement sum.
“The complaint of  fraud in this case is not in respect of the documentation of the letter of credit. The fraud complaint is with respect to the goods that the plaintiff did not meet the specification.  In the light of the above, I enter judgment for the plaintiff and grant its prayers by ordering that Keystone Bank pay damages to Hexing Electrical company limited in the sum of $778,118.72 being the money due and payable under the irrevocable letter of credit, an order that the bank pay the company interest at the rate of 10% per annum from the date of judgement until the liquidation of the judgement debt,” he said.