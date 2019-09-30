The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejoiced with all Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, publicity secretary of ruling party issued a special message appealing for unity of all ethnic and religious groups:

“We remember and salute our founding fathers who fought for the independence of our great country and also members of our Armed Forces, many of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep our country united.

“As a nation, we are better together than we are apart. Hence, we must be wary of those who hide under religion, politics, tribe and sundry groupings to turn us against one another. Despite our perceived differences, our strength and progress depends on our ability to harness our rich diversity.

“In spite of the inherited and our current challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari administration has made commendable strides on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values in our national life, strengthening our democratic institutions and processes and achieving a respectable international standing.

“Finally, we admonish well meaning Nigerians to engage only in acts that would heal our fault lines by promoting ethnic and religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which would engender Nigeria’s growth and development.

“As Africa’s most populous nation, we can do much better, given our natural resources and potential. The President Buhari administration is committed to building on and affirming our Giant of Africa status.

“Happy 59th Independence Day to all Nigerians.”