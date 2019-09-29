A Nigerian woman, known on Instagram as Jaruma or Jaaruma Empire, has offered to give Big Brother Nigeria former housemate Tacha Akide N50million, just N10m shy of the N60million she would have won on the show, if she had won the contest.

Tacha, considered a favourite for the star prize was shoved out of the door on Friday, for fighting another housemate Mercy.

Jaruma empire, also known as Senator Isabor’s Queen, took to Instagram on Saturday to appeal to Nigerians to stop passing denigratory remarks against the Port Harcourt girl, after the sudden eviction.

Jaruma demonstrated she has had a past relationship with Tacha and has helped her before.

Amidst reports of a Tacha standoff with the organisers of the Big Brother reality show, Jaruma asked her to return home and collect the N50million gift she has for her.

In a video posted on her page, Jaruma, who sells waist beads and beauty products, showed wads of dollars in bundles of $10,000 and counted up to 5 bundles, which she said amounted to $100,000 and N50m equivalent.

But the exchange rate did not add up. $100,000 is N36million.

Jaruma wrote: Sweetheart @symply_tacha come home ❤️ U will use this N50,000,000 million naira to EXPAND ur @everythingtacha brand ❤️

.

Dear friends, I did not forsake Tacha & I will NEVER abandon her! I only took my time to analyze the whole situation & the fact is that she has no one else but us

.

Always remember that @symply_tacha Mother is Late so please, please, I beg you to allow her to heal & allow her to lick her wounds”.

Jaruma on the Instagram account of Simplytacha, is also involved in raising fund for her, on gofundme for diaspora Nigerians and via a Diamond bank account of Tacha, for local Nigerian donors .

Here is Jaruma’s Instagram post: