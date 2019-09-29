Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, the Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, on Saturday said provision of qualitative education was not a project government alone can handle.

He, therefore, called on all men and women of means to invest heavily in the sector in order to guarantee a better Nigeria.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial district, spoke in Sokoto, at the 2nd Speech and Prize Day Ceremony of Khalifa International Schools , Sokoto.

The lawmaker also said, “parents have the responsibility to educate their children and wards, to help them build a more prosperous and better Nigeria,”.

He commended the proprietor of the Schools, Dr Aliyu Oroji, for his dedication to ensure the school imparted the best education in the students.

” Wealthy individuals in the country, especially in the north, should emulate Oroji and build more of such schools for the overall benefit of our future generations.”

Also speaking at the occasion, APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 General Elections in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, said no nation can fully develop without according the education sector the priority attention it deserves .

Aliyu admonished the management of the school to sustain their moral training for the students , while advising the graduands to pursue their education to higher levels .

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto commended Wamakko for his ongoing plan to establish a private university.

Bilbis represented by Prof. Lawal Abubakar, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, said when established, the university would offer opportunities for young people to further their education.