Senator Shehu Sani on Sunday said he is now rooting for Mercy to win Big Brother Nigeria’s N60 million cash prize.

Sani said his love at the initial time was for Khafi and that when she was evicted, he pitched his tent with Tacha.

According to him, now that Tacha had been disqualified, he would be supporting Mercy to win the cash prize.

“When our Khafi left we settled for Tacha and now Tacha left,we are settling for Merci,hoping some of us will not be accused of mobile loyalty,” he said on his twitter handle.

