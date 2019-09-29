Pregnant wife of a pastor of the Evangelical Church of West Africa, ECWA, Mrs.Ishaku Dogo Katung was brutally murdered by abductors in Kaduna State despite paying ransom for her freedom.

The deceased was the wife of the minister in charge of ECWA Prayer House, Birnin Gwari ,Kaduna State.

Report said gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen kidnapped her and demanded N5 million.

The ransom was eventually slashed to N400,000.

Although the ransom was paid, the suspected herdsmen killed her with her unborn child.

The family of Rev. Ishaku and the ECWA members are currently mourning her demise.