Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has opened up on a trending video on social media about his 2023 presidential ambition.

He said the trending video of him saying he would become Nigeria’s next President was merely an expression of his aspiration.

According to him, what God showed him was his personal business, saying that he had a right to aspire to the highest office.

“It is the true expression of my political ambition. Whatever God has shown me is my private ambition,” Bakare said in a report by the Nation.

He explained that the video was about one year and seven months old.

A trending video last week showed Bakare saying he would replace President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Bakare said nothing could change it because he was born for that purpose to be president.

According to him, while Buhari is number 15, he would be the 16th president of Nigeria.

The controversial pastor said God had prepared him for this job for more than 30 years.

In his words: “I will succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria, nothing can change it. I am number 16, Buhari is number 15. I never said it to you before. I am saying it now and nothing can change it.

“In the name of Jesus, he is number 15. I am number 16. To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years.”