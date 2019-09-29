Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru will no longer compete at the 2019 World Championships in Doha as he was not included on the start list of the men’s 200m race scheduled for Sunday.

It was learnt that the second fastest African man was the victim of an error committed by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN). He was listed to compete in heat 5 of the 100m race, whereas he had said he would not be competing.

According to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), any athlete who withdraws from an event after being confirmed in the final entry list will have to forfeit subsequent events.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) had in a tweet on Friday explained that the athlete had pulled out of 100m to concentrate on the 200m.

Blessing Okagbare is also a victim of the same rule as it is doubtful if she would take part in the 200m and the 100×4 relay. She was listed in the 100m women’s heats on Saturday. She did not show up because she had told AFN she would not participate.

The AFN also erroneously reported that she pulled out of the race.

The IAAF was yet to release on Saturday night the start list for the women’s 200m expected to begin on Monday.

It is therefore difficult to ascertain Okagbare’s position at the moment.

Emmanuel Arowolo, with a Personal Best of 20.37 and listed in Heat 5, will now be the country’s hopes in the men’s 200m.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Rilwan Alowonle could not scale through to the finals as he finished eighth with 52.01secs in Heat 3.

Nigeria’s sole representative in the 100m men, Raymond Ekevwo, also did not qualify for the finals of the event, with a 10.20secs to finish fifth in Heat 1.