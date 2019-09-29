The Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), National Open University (NOUN), Abuja chapter, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the NOUN Amendment Act. ‎

Speaking at an event organised by the association, President of LAWSAN, Mr Obochi Chibueze, said the amendment would resolve the protracted crisis which has affected law students of NOUN.

NAN reports that President Buhari In 2018 assented to National Open University Amendment Act, which allows the National Open University to operate as all other universities, having the same power and functions and the same administrative structures.

According to Chibueze, President Buhari has demonstrated a high sense of reasoning by signing the bill amidst the various challenges confronting the institution.

He also commended the National Assembly for standing by its constitutional mandate to rid the country of ideas stripped of fairness and equitable balance in ensuring that NOUN amendment bill was given the urgent attention it deserved.

“The NOUN amendment Act 2018 which was gazzetted in March this year has demystified issues and provided clarity in areas hitherto perceived as ambiguous in the original Act.

“We must humbly appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, for seeing reasons to sign the above mentioned bill into law in Dec. 2018, and our indefatigable Vice-Chancellor Prof. Abdalla Adamu and his management team, ” he stressed.

According to him, the country’s universities system must embrace and adopt a sustainable curative measure to curb the defects created by disparity in the system particularly with respect to law as a course of study.

He called on the law students of the institution to patiently wait for the outcome of the ongoing process leading to their admission into law school which is before the Council for Legal Education (CLE) and Nigerian Law school.

Also speaking Dr Odike-Adakole Eje, Dean, Faculty of Law, NOUN, who represented the VC at the event rated the the institution as a world class.

He said the school would continue to live-stream its lectures on telecommunications gadget to bring the best out of the students.

“Lectures cannot continue to be delivered in a close circle. NOUN has gone wide,” he said.