Beauty Ogere Siasia, the 80 year-old mother of former Super Eagles skipper and coach, Samson Siasia, has been released by her abductors, according to reports from Bayelsa state.

She was kidnapped on July 15 by heavily armed gunmen who invaded her Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was the second time in four years Madam Siasia would be taken away.

Police spokesman Asinim Butswat confirmed Ogere’s release in an interview with PUNCH.

A member of the Siasia family, Eworikumo Siasia, also confirmed that the woman had been freed and she is at home with family members.`

Butswat, a Superintendent of Police, said the police command would issue an official statement later.