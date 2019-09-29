The duo of Ike and Elozonam were on Sunday evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Elozonam became the 19th housemate to leave the Pepper Dem House and this announcement from Ebuka was met with farewell hugs and chants. Clearly it was a great and notable announcement as they celebrated baby Hercules for making it as one of the Pepper Dem ten. Longer hugs from Diane and Mercy only means one thing, he’ll surely be missed by his resident family.

Like the Pepper Dem Gang are fond of saying, “Big Brother Naija sweet but na Eviction spoil am”. So it was tonight as Ike and Elozonam bade their goodbyes to the House and to their lovers.

“We’re friends and that’s what it is for now,” Elozonam confessed about what’s going on between him and Diane. He also told Ebuka that his high moments in the House were all the times he won titles and money prizes in the game.

After the long minute of silence, Ike was the 20th housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija House. As expected, his exit was followed with a mix of hugs and tears from Mercy, definitely not the birthday gift she was expecting. There’s no doubt that the resident gangsta and Igwe Tupac will be greatly missed by all.

“I’m so excited to see some money coming soon,” he told Ebuka as he climbed the stage. Ike also revealed that he noticed Mercy the moment he came into the House but he always had a feeling that he would be with her.

With six housemates left in the Pepper Dem race, we reckon the final week will be the tightest week this Season. The game is still on in the journey to the Pepper Dem crown.