The Police in Lagos State have uncovered a baby factory and rescued 19 pregnant girls, with two suspects arrested.

The baby factory was uncovered at Ikotun area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana in a statement said acting on the strength of information from a reliable source, detectives from Ishiri Osun Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe stormed a building at No 14 Adisa Street Ayanwale area of Ikotun Lagos, suspected to be used for child trafficking.

He disclosed that 19 pregnant girls ages 15 and 28 were rescued with four kids.

“They were recovered from four different locations. They include: No 32 Owosho Street, Governor Road, Ikotun ; No 29 Olugbeyohun Street, Olakunle Bus Stop Abaranja; No 4/6 Anomo Street, Abaranja and the address mentioned above. The pregnant women were brought from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and Imo States.

“Two suspects, namely Happiness Ukwuoma ‘f’ 40 years old and Sherifat Ipeya ‘f’ 54 years old were arrested in connection with the case. The suspects did not receive formal medical training but operate as nurses. The suspects are natives of Imo and Epe, Lagos States respectively,” he said.

Elkana said the Command had launched a manhunt of the principal suspect, Madam Oluchi from Mbano, Imo State.

“She is a mother of five. The young women were mostly abducted by the suspects for the purpose of getting them pregnant and selling the babies to potential buyers. The girls were tricked with employment as domestic staff in Lagos.

“The Babies are sold between N300,000 and N500,000 depending on the sex. Boys are sold for N500,000 and girls for N300,000. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu has visited the scene and ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case.

“The Command is working with other Agencies and stakeholders in rehabilitating and resettling the pregnant girls and the Babies. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court,” he added.