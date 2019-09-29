Chido Onumah, journalist, rights activist and coordinator of African Centre for Media & Information Literacy(AFRICIMIL) has been arrested by the DSS.

The journalist was arrested today in Abuja by DSS agents on his arrival from Spain.

In a statement announcing the arrest, AFRICMIL demanded the immediate release of the journalist.

“AFRICMIL condemns in strong terms the unjustifiable arrest of Mr Onumah and demands his immediate and unconditional release,” it said in the statement issued by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, its spokesman.

“Waylaying law-abiding citizens should not be turned into the preoccupation of an entire security outfit.

“The arrest of Mr Onumah, coming at the heels of harassment of other critical voices, smacks of grotesque days of the Nigerian history that Mr Onumah and his comrades fought steely against.”

The DSS spokesman did not respond to PMNEWS text message for confirmation of the arrest.