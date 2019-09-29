President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

President Buhari wished the governor, good health, sound mind and more years of purposeful and visionary leadership for the good people of Osun State.

The President commended Governor Oyetola for his determination to improve infrastructure, social services, human and capital development in the State, urging him to execute all the programmes of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and fulfil his campaign promises to the electorate.

President Buhari charged the governor to use the special occasion of his 65th anniversary as another privileged opportunity to rededicate himself to do more service to God and humanity.

On Twitter early on Sunday, Governor Oyetola celebrated his birthday, by thanking God for his grace.

“It’s my birthday! I thank God for His Grace and the gift of life. I thank Osun citizens for their prayers and support. A thing of joy will never cease in our homes”, he tweeted.

Oyetola was born in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun on 29 September, 1954 to the family of Hammed Oyetola (the current Chief Imam of Egbeda, Iragbiji)

He was the first born of 30 children.

He attended Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo for his secondary education which he completed in 1972.

He then went to University of Lagos for a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Insurance in 1978. He went back again for a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in 1990.

After the mandatory National Youth Service in 1979, Oyetola joined Leadway Assurance Company Limited as Area Manager and worked there till 1987.

He also worked Crusader Insurance Company Limited as Underwriting Manager between 1987 and 1990 and then Alliance and General Insurance as Technical Controller. By 1991, he opted to start his own company by starting Silvertrust Insurance Brokers Limited. in 1991.

He was running the company before his appointment as Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola in 2010, from where he joined politics full time.