Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), on Saturday has bombed Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, saying his impact on society is worse than Ebola’s, the deadly virus that killed thousands in West Africa a few years ago.

Runsewe, the cultural gatekeeper for the Federal Government said Bobrisky, arguably the only well known closet queen in Nigeria, poses serious hazards to Nigerian youths.

Runsewe said if Bobrisky’s activities were not promptly curtailed, the resultant effect would be worse than Ebola outbreak.

He said Nigerian youths deserved to be protected from imitating imitating the crossdresser, who said he had changed his sex, from male to female.

Runsewe urged Nigerian youths to stop imitating Bobrisky, by remaining responsible and good ambassadors of the nation.

”Bobrisky is a national disaster, an embarrassment to the country, engaging in cultural corruption as a cross-dresser and we have to start to curtail his activities before it gets out of hand

”We will not allow Bobrisky to destroy the future of our youths and the unborn Nigerians,” he said.

Runsewe said that when the cross-dresser’s birthday was halted in Lekki, Lagos by the police recently, it was revealed that he had been training some Nigerian youths to toe the same line with him.

He said immediately the cross dresser’s party was halted a good number of the boys he was training left him. “So that was an achievement”, he said.

According to him, Bobrisky’s activities negate the culture and tradition of the nation and he could be excused to go to other climes where such culture of being a cross-gender would be tolerated.

Runsewe urged parents to guide their wards not to emulate Bobrisky but take after responsible celebrities in the society.