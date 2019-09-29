A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Peter Ozobo is working in cahoots with the Peoples Democratic Party to disqualify the APC candidate, David Lyon and his running mate Biobarakuma Degi from taking part in the Bayelsa governorship election in November.

Ozobo has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the conduct of the party’s governorship primaries.

Ozobo sued the APC candidate in the state, David Lyon, and his running mate, claiming a default in the primaries that produce them as the party’s flag bearers.

He alleged that the exercise did not follow the approved guidelines. He claimed that the party did not hold a direct primary election at the wards in the state and that majority of members were excluded from voting in the election.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his deputy, Senator Duoye Diri and Senator Lawrence, also filed a suit in the court, seeking to disqualify the APC candidate for being wrongfully nominated by his party.

Both parties have claimed that the APC candidate is evading service.