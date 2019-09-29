By Ayodele Efunla

A winner has emerged from the third edition of Felabration artwork competition, which is a part of the 2019 Felabration events.

Olusegun Kalejaye was announced as the winner by a panel of judges comprising Prince Yemisi Shyllon, Sarah Boulos and Mufu Onifade at an event that took place last night at the Kalakuta Museum in Lagos.

Salaudeen kamaldeen who won last year’s competition came second this year while Barry Yusuf clinched the third position.

The theme for this year “Teacher, don’t teach me nonsense” had a total of 31 entries from various artists using different mediums and techniques.

While speaking, Sandra Oyewole, the brain behind the idea, noted that the platform was created for Nigerian youths to showcase their talents.

She said the entries submitted had kept getting better each year.