Gospel singer Yoyo Michael officially releases the musical video for this new single tagged ”Ekun Ayo” (Ekun Ayo).

Yoyo Michael shares her story of God’s faithfulness in the just-released official video for her trending single “Ekun Ayo”.

”Ekun Ayo”, which means ”Tears of Joy” in Yoruba (Nigerian dialect), is my story and it is dedicated to everyone who God has given a reason to shed tears of joy, no one can tell your story like you”, the singer says.