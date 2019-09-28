Paul Iyoghojie

The police at the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos Island, Lagos have dragged a 41 year old business woman, Lilian Ejiro before a Lagos Magistrate`s Court for allegedly forging a Marriage Certificate.

Ejiro was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court on a one count of forgery.

A police source alleged that the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2 command, Lagos Lawal Shehu ordered his men, led by Inspector Fidelis Ilobun, to arrest and investigate the accused following a petition.

Police prosecuting counsel, Inspector Haruna Ibrahim told the court in charge No B/52/2019 that the accused committed the offence on 18 January, 2003 at 16, Idowu Randle Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

Ibrahim informed the court that the accused was caught with a forged marriage certificate bearing Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State purported to have been issued by the Local Government marriage registry, a claim the accused knew to be false.

Ibrahim said that during police investigation, it was discovered that the accused forged the marriage certificate to deceive the public.

He said the offense the accused committed was punishable under section 365 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted her N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Botoku Adjourned the case till 7, October 2019 for mention.