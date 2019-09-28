Concerned by the need to address the prevalent drug abuse in the society, particularly among youth, the Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker has tasked the State Chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) to ensure a more controlled professional distribution and marketing of drugs in the State.

The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Olakunle Oluomo, who threw the challenge while receiving the members of the society led by its chairman, Lawrence Ayelabola at the Assembly Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, said that it was high time the society got rid of the menace of drug abuse in the society.

He assured them of the Assembly’s commitment at passing enabling legislation through active engagements with necessary stakeholders.

Oluomo advised members of the PSN to step up measures at complementing government’s efforts towards reducing the abuse of drugs which remained a major contribution to social vices, hence, the need for effective monitoring of the various drug outlets across the State.

Earlier in his remarks, the PSN Chairman remarked that the association was the umbrella body of all pharmacists saddled with the responsibility of maintaining high standard of professional ethics and discipline among its members.

He sought the Assembly’s partnership at enacting a bill towards ensuring a more effective control of drug distribution and marketing.

According to him, such legislation would help strengthen the operations of (PSN) towards ridding the State of drug abuse, faking, counterfeiting and adultration of pharmaceutical products.

Ayelabola lauded the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration for her initiative at establishing rehabilitation centre in the State.