Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, scored his second goal of the season in six games and his 10th goal for the senior team in 44 appearances.

Chukwueze scored the goal in 94th-minute to complete Villarreal’s spectacular performance in 5-1 victory against Real Betis on Friday.

Cameroonian forward, Toko Ekambi, scored the first goal for Villareal in the 39th minute but Betis’ Emerson drew the visitor’s level three minute after the restart.

Santi Carzola restored Villarreal’s lead from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after Chukwueze was brought down in the box 10 minutes after he was introduced for Moi Gomez.

Ekambi bagged his brace in the 76th minute before Gerard Moreno scored Villarreal’s fourth goal in the 90th minute.

Villareal now sit on the 5th spot of the La Liga standings after their clash at the Estadio de la Ceramica.