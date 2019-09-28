Actor and model Beverly Osu flags off new pictures from her 27th birthday this September and you cannot help but fall in love with the melanin beauty.

Beverly is one beauty enthusiast that always brings her A game to any room she walks into, causing heads to turn and savour the moment.

She wrote on her timeline:

Happy birthday to Me 🌍

27 on the 27th 👑🌟.

2019 my year of revelations…

I’m super grateful to be here celebrating life … God I am humbled ,God thank you 🙏🏿..

I will forever report from a place of victory 😍😍

Happy birthday Osu Ada Chizoba Beverly .😍💃🏿

27 on the 27th

As I step into my new age, I pray that the blessings of the passing year accumulate into and overflowing shower of mercy, grace, peace and joy that passes all understanding. Amen

In other news, Beverly was a guest on BBC pidgin’s ”Talk till mouth pain you” and she shook lots of tables in the entertainment industry.

The 27 year old said everyone is single in the industry as they cannot disclose anything regarding their relationships. Beverly also disclosed that those who get their bodies done should do it properly instead of inappropriately.