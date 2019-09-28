The disqualification of Tacha from the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has led to the expression of diverse opinions on social media.

Tacha was disqualified on Friday for physically attacking a fellow housemate, Mercy.

Tacha and Mercy had been embroiled in a shouting match, which turned physical after Tacha grabbed Mercy’s hair and she, in turn, tried to defend herself with an electric iron.

For her part in the altercation, Mercy got two strikes. One more strike and she would also be disqualified from the house.

Since the punishments were meted out by Big Brother, social media has been agog with reactions, especially over Tacha’s disqualification.

See tweets:

Miss No Leave, No transfer got more than What She can handle battling #MercyLambo 😂😂😂 Just Unfair #Ebuka didn't hint her at all in the morning 🥺😢 Thanks to biggie for a fair #BBNaija VAR decision ✌ pic.twitter.com/JB2Ak1rd1K — ÒGBÉNI_BAMBAM🇳🇬 (@OGBENI_BAMBAM) September 27, 2019

The exit of Tacha from the #BBNaija, is a win win for humility, decency and heavy loss for arrogance and uncultured behaviour. Lesson to us (viewers) and other housemates. pic.twitter.com/A95DqDMJjl — Chinonso Nwaoriaku (@CNwaoriaku) September 27, 2019

Dear Tacha, do not worry. Everything shall be fine. You'll have the last laugh. The gang up against you was unprecedented. #BBNaija19 pic.twitter.com/RXC1vcPMZp — Crisscross Africa (@crisscrosafrica) September 27, 2019

Jaruma deleted everything tacha from her page 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Gbas Gbos #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/xKasDkfoE9 — Doctor Love🎗 (@Prince__Chris) September 27, 2019

Tacha’s clearly got her faults but this cyberbullying she is being handed, I don’t know how many people that can survive it without breaking. Loads of it uncalled for. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 27, 2019

If 70% of the country is happy you were disqualified from a reality show. You need to check your attitude and personality After we’ve All laughed and bantered, those closest to Tacha should let her know the things she did wrong if she can’t see them and give her a damn perfume. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) September 27, 2019

3days to KARMA song and Video…. Karma is bitch! ……Weldon Tacha we heart u❤️ #Titan🔱

Start commenting…👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/cOgbyGJYCZ — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) September 27, 2019

Who will Tacha give her bet Naija coins to?? 🤔 #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/nlD4UbdZSS — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 27, 2019