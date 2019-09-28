Nigerians react to Tacha’s disqualification from BBN.

The disqualification of Tacha from the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has led to the expression of diverse opinions on social media.

Tacha was disqualified on Friday for physically attacking a fellow housemate, Mercy.

Tacha and Mercy had been embroiled in a shouting match, which turned physical after Tacha grabbed Mercy’s hair and she, in turn, tried to defend herself with an electric iron.

For her part in the altercation, Mercy got two strikes. One more strike and she would also be disqualified from the house.

Since the punishments were meted out by Big Brother, social media has been agog with reactions, especially over Tacha’s disqualification.

See tweets: