By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Keeping in shape and regular fitness is known to be good for the heart while it helps the body to build muscles and also maintain a healthy weight. Apart from the good looks and a banging body gotten from keeping fit, regular fitness spurs the release of endorphins, the enzymes known for promoting happiness.

It is no longer strange to us that as individuals, we owe it to ourselves to live healthy lives and this is playing out right before us as Nigerian celebrities are more conscious than ever of their looks and working seriously at always keeping fit.

Imbibing the art of making fitness exercise a lifestyle can be tough and a demanding routine but then, we are so proud of our celebrities who have made it a habit to hit the gym on a regular basis.

Celebrities are role-models and their lifestyles rub off on the lot who look up to them more than they can imagine.

Below are some of Nollywood’s best who are not only good at acting but also painstakingly do what it takes to keep us entertained and our eyes well-fed.

1. Bolanle Ninalowo: Handsome Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, sure knows how to flaunt his well-built body in a way that makes you want to do more for yourself. The 39-year-old actor is the second child of eight children and a native of Ikorodu Lagos State, Nigeria. He was born and bred in Lagos before travelling to the US at the age of 15. He holds a degree in Accounting from Devry University.

2. IK Ogbonna: Nollywood actor, model and TV personality, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, widely known as IK Ogbonna is another Nollywood celebrity who is concerned about his abs, and does well in taking care of his body, perhaps because he can’t afford to be seen looking anyhow because as a model, your body is your selling point.

3. Kate Henshaw: Nollywood star actress, Kate Henshaw is undoubtedly a fitness freak who takes her fitness very seriously. She is the perfect definition to ageing beautifully just like old wine as she doesn’t in any way look 48!

4. Nse Ikpe-Etim: 44-year-old multi-talented and award-winning Nollywood actress is also one to take note of when we talk healthy living. The pretty actress is one pure African woman that knows how to turn her beauty into art and she does that graciously.

5. Ekemini Aniefiok Ekerette (Kemen): Ex-BBNaija housemate, Kemen, is also a known unrepentant fitness freak. He has on several occasions called on Nigerians to make exercise a habit as that is a great way to enhance healthy living. While in the Big Brother house, Kemen soon assumed the role of a fitness trainer thereby, winning the hearts of many with how skillfully he handled the morning drills.

6. Mawuli Gavor: Ghanaian born TV presenter, actor, producer and entrepreneur, Mawuli Gavor is a fitness freak and also the ladies’ delight. The Ghanaian fine boy who started his acting career in Nigeria, in an interview revealed that if he wasn’t at the gym, then, he is either doing something related to music or sports in his free time.

7. Kenneth Okoli: Mr Nigeria 2010 and sensational Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okoli is not only a good actor but serves us great body goals on the screen especially when he decides to do a shirtless scene. He sure has a body that is ripped and fit.

8. Genevieve Nnaji: Nollywood sweetheart, Genny as fondly called, is also an amazing fitness enthusiast. After over 18 years of gracing our screens, she could still play the role of a teenager!

We know there are so many others, share your thoughts in the comment session on your favourite Nollywood stars who didn’t make our list.

Cheers!