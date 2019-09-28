The Postmaster-General of Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST), Mr Bisi Adegbuyi, says the agency is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for inclusive development in the country.

Adegbuyi gave the indication while speaking at the NIPOST Special Day on Saturday, in Abuja.

The postmaster-general, who was represented by Mr Abubakar Usman, NIPOST Zonal Manager, said that the agency had expanded its frontiers in order to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

“The postal sector in Nigeria is an enabler of inclusive development, “he said.

According to him, achieving inclusive development is an essential component of any global economy.

He emphasised that NIPOST was committed to changing the narrative of postal services by leveraging on innovations for improved service delivery.

“Introduction of a wide range of products and services such as e-commerce, logistics and microfinance collaborations, among others, are the ways NIPOST is leveraging on the latest technologies to transform the postal landscape and satisfy customers.

“The goal of NIPOST, like other postal sectors around the world, is to become a communicating melting point where other value-added services are provided aside posting of letters,’’ he said.

Adegbuyi said that NIPOST was collaborating with other agencies such as Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to continue to deliver value-added services to the populace.

He disclosed that NIPOST was introducing some reforms that would improve service delivery, adding “we intend to create a ‘24/7’ enquiry platform where customers can get immediate feedback or response.

“The platform will go a long way in attending to and offering solutions to whatever challenges being faced by of our customers,’’ he said.