The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alh. Ibrahim Abdullahi has advised students in the state to shun examination malpractices and embrace hard work in order to excel in their academic pursuit.

Abdullahi gave the advice on Saturday in Keffi during the Egbura Students’ Association (ENSA) Day and launching of the fourth edition of ENSA Magazine.

The speaker, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Suleiman Aboky, also urged the students to refrain from cultism, drug abuse and others social vices that could hinder the development of the society.

“I want to commend you for this programme; it will go a long way in promoting unity and togetherness among us as well as move the Egbura ethnic nationality to greater heights.

“I urge you to remain peaceful and be good ambassadors of the Egbura nation, the state and Nigeria at large.

“Let me also urge you to take your studies with all seriousness in order to excel in your academic pursuit and contribute your own quota towards national development, thereby justifying the huge investment committed to your education by your parents,” he said.

Abdullahi also assured members of the association of his continuous support to ensure it achieved its goals.

He assured the people of the state of the Assembly’s readiness to enact laws and pass resolutions that would have a direct bearing on their lives.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Mr Shuaibu Labaran-Magaji, enjoined the students not to relent in their efforts towards actualising their dreams.

In their remarks, Alh. Musa Maikaya, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the state and Yakubu Galadima, a legal practitioner, assured the association of their continued support in the interest of development.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Atekppa, the President of the association, said that the event was aimed at marking the end of his tenure, which he described as eventful.

The event featured the presentation of awards of excellence to some personalities for their contributions to the development of Egbura land.