Critic, Daddy Freeze has taken a swipe at Big Brother Nigeria, BBN, for disqualifying Tacha and leaving Mercy who also assaulted Tacha.

BBNaija disqualified Tacha on Friday from the reality show over physical violence and fighting with Mercy.

Tacha was accused of losing her temper which led to her pushing, shoving and pulling of Mercy’s hair which is considered violence.

Big Brother found her guilty of breaking the House rule of physical violence and intent to harm the moment she shoved Mercy, and the moment she pulled her hair on two separate occasions.

Reacting to the development, Daddy Freeze after watching the video clip of said “Dear Big brother, just in case you missed the clip, here it is again, we can clearly see Mercy assaulting @symply_tacha twice, once with how she flung her hair in Tacha’s face, the second time when she grabbed the iron in a threatening manner; THAT’S ASSAULT!.”

He added: “What is Mercy still doing in the house if Tacha was disqualified?

“Mercy needs to be disqualified as well, unless you are employing a different metric for both of them, which in my opinion reeks hypocrisy!”