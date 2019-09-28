Liverpool are still perfect after Game 7 of the English Premier League, grinding a win in the 70th minute away at Sheffield United.

Thanks to a strike by midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum just outside the box, the UEFA champions extended their lead to eight points on the table, having garnered all the 21 points.

Game was goalless at half time, though the visitors enjoyed 70 percent possession.

Manchester City, League champions, trail with 13 points but they have a chance to close the gap when they meet Everton in the last game of the day.