Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has played down the comments made by Reds CEO’s suggesting the club was back at the top following their Champions League success last term.

Anfield chief executive Peter Moore’s in an interview at the World Football Summit in Madrid stated that the club were “back on our perch.”

When quizzed on the CEO’s comment, Klopp said, “I’ll try to Google it, but I am not sure I will find out what it means exactly.

“What I heard is how it often is in life, without the context. We are all adults and we say things and sometimes people have to deal with things that I say and in this case, people seem to think I have to deal with things Peter said.

“I’m not angry about him or whatever. I like Peter. So now if people come to me constantly and ask, ‘Are you still on the perch or not?’ I still won’t understand what the word ‘perch’ means.”

However, Liverpool are currently on a perfect start in the Premier League and will visit newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday to extend their lead on Champions Manchester City if they win.

Manchester City will take-on Everton later on Saturday night.