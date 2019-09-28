Governor Emeka Ihedioha has held a strategic business meeting with officials of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP in New York, United States.

It was on the sidelines of the United Nations 74th General Assembly in New York.

Governor Ihedioha who was part of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, delegation to the session, met with Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie, leader of the UNDP team, who is also Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, for attaining such height in the UN hierarchy.

He called on the UNDP to assist his administration towards achieving its policies and programmes in Imo in the areas of youth development, job and wealth creation, environment, renewal energy, e-governance, tourism and agribusiness.

Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie, who is also Regional Director, UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, said the UNDP will be willing to support Ihedioha’s administration to harness the resources in the state. She also pledged support in capacity building, business mapping and setting SDG framework for the State.

Governor Ihedioha was accompanied to the meeting by Mr.Reginald Ihebuzor, Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Chima Nwana, Deputy Chief of Staff, Anselm Okorie, Senior Special Assistant on SDGs and Mr.Ndubuisi Anyanwu, DG, Imo State Investment Promotion Agency, ISIPA.

The UNDP team also had Joseph Oji, Regional Adviser, Regional Bureau for Africa and Jane O.Yeboah.