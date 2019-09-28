Pep Guardiola admits he understands the frustration of Gabriel Jesus and other City players when they are not selected to play.

Jesus, who scored in last Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Preston, has made an impressive start to the season following his exploits in helping Brazil to Copa America success in the summer.

However, he has had to be patient for his opportunities so far this campaign given Sergio Aguero’s own magnificent form.

Given the huge pool of talent at his disposal, Guardiola admits he faces an almost impossible task in satisfying his players’ desire to play week in, week out.

But with two elite international strikers bringing the best out of each other, the boss also asserted that the qualities of both Brazil number nine Jesus and Argentine strike force leader Aguero will be vital over the course of a long, demanding season.

“No player will be happy if they are not playing regularly – that is going to happen – that is what it is,” admitted Guardiola as he addressed the media at his Everton pre-match press conference.

“If he plays, he’s going to be happy, if not he’s going to be unhappy. Not just Gabriel but any player

“They (Aguero and Jesus) have different qualities. Sergio is one of the most outstanding players I have seen in smaller spaces and I try to let both play as much as possible.

“It’s difficult for me. Honestly, it’s so difficult for me. I try to include them both. In some games, Gab can give me something Sergio can’t and in the other games Sergio can give me something Gab can’t.

“That is their qualities… both guys are incredible

“Sergio could have scored five goals against Watford, in the game against Preston Gabriel could have scored three or four, he was incredible against Watford in the FA Cup final and away at Shakhtar he was there in top form.

“Normally I don’t play with two strikers. I did it in the last minutes at Norwich and it was not good. The control is not the best – we were not solid enough.

“Sergio is one of the nicest people I have met – he’s a big talent, a legend, a top player he has everything, but he is so humble and is an incredibly funny guy.

“The same with Gabriel. They want to play if they are fit and strong and if they don’t play how can they be happy?

“I have to say sorry to the players, but I have to choose 11.

“It’s the same in midfield with Ilkay Gundogan or if Kevin (De Bruyne) or David (Silva) or if Phil (Foden) doesn’t play.

“All of them are incredible talents but I have to choose.

“But we have many games this season and four competitions.”