Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode is angry that Nigerians are showing more concern about the disqualification of Big Brother Nigeria’s housemate, Tacha than the woes the nation is currently grappling with.

He lamented that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had thrown the nation into sorry plight without the citizens showing more concern.

The former Aviation Minister said Nigerians showing more concern for Tacha than the nation’s woes was like a lost man who has defecated all over his body obsessing about a pretty butterfly instead of washing his posterior and taking a shower.

“Nigerians are more concerned about the fate of Big Brother Naija’s Tasha than they are about the sorry plight that Buhari has put them in.

“It is like a lost man that has defecated all over his body obsessing about a pretty butterfly instead of washing his posterior and taking a shower,” he said.

