Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, expresses his opinion on the Nigerian government making laws but not abiding by it.

The 36 year old Mavin records boss took to Twitter to disclose that the government does not lead by example, but only obey laws when it will benefit their selfish interest.

Isn't it pious that a govt that tells her citizens to always obey the rule of law doesn't lead by example? They only regard the rule of law when it suits their sentiments. Let's just pretend we're not in a banana republic. #VoiceOfTheDon — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 28, 2019