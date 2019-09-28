A double campaign to raise funds for the evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate Tacha Akide has been launched.

A notice of the campaign was published on Tacha’s Instagram account on Saturday, with her Diamond bank account number also disclosed.

Nigerians abroad are expected to pay via a Gofundme account.

Read the Notice:

Dear Titans,

We hear your call within Nigeria to support your queen Natacha Akide.

We have earlier provided this gofundme account with this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/titans-for-the-money for Titans international support. Here is her Nigerian account details for those in Nigeria or beyond to support her directly. (Anita Ibinabo Akide

0105333163

Diamond bank). ONLY AUTHORIZED.

Rest assured that account detail reflecting every naira paid will be provided at the end of the show or Tuesday morning.

Thank you for your undying love and support for #EverythingTacha

.

Thank you @jaruma_empire ❤️

Tacha was sent out of the BBNaija House on Saturday for fighting with another housemate Mercy.

Her eviction for violation of house rules shocked her fans, especially the over 650,000 fan base on Instagram and 18,700 on Twitter.

The girl from Port Harcourt was one of the favourites to clinch the N60million prize money and even enjoyed the endorsement of Governor Nyesom Wike.