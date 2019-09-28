Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. (Mrs.) Lola Akande has said that the ongoing construction of Dangote Refinery, located within the Lekki Free Trade Zone, LFTZ, is a laudable project that would reduce unemployment within the Lekki-Epe corridor and the entire State when completed.

Akande, who disclosed this during a working visit to LFTZ recently, affirmed that the State Government will provide the necessary support for successful completion of the project and all other ongoing construction works within the zone.

While noting that the project would positively impact the economy and increase the revenue base of the State Government, the Commissioner advised the management of the refinery to ensure the sustenance of an eco-friendly policy by avoiding any form of pollution that can impact negatively on the neighbourhood.

She urged Dangote Group to provide necessary relief to the people in the environment in view of the hardship and inconvenience its operations might cause the residents, especially regarding the road networks within the area.

“I must say that I am very happy with this project. I will also add that the host communities must feel the positive impact of having a project of this magnitude within their neighbourhood.

“As such, the owners of this project must give due attention to the residents in the company with regards to employment”, Akande stated.

She emphasised that the resettlement arrangement put in place must be adhered to, in order to continue to enjoy a peaceful ambience within the host communities.

The Dangote Refinery project which started in 2014 is the single largest Train Petroleum Refinery in the world and was designed for a 4.742 capacity that can be expanded in the future.