Anchor University, Lagos, has appointed the former Dean, Faculty of Science and Science Education, Prof Johnson Oladele Fatokun, as its pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment was announced by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Afolayan, during the University’s 15th Statutory Senate meeting held on Wednesday 25 September 2019.

Professor Fatokun is a Professor of Computational Mathematics and Numerical Analysis.

He joined Anchor University at its take-off in 2017 from the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, where he was also the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor/Vice-President.

Before this appointment, he was the Dean, Faculty of Science and Science Education; Director, Academic Planning and Quality Assurance; Director, Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board programme, Anchor University.

He was also Chairman of many committees including Staff and Students’ Disciplinary Committees among others.

At the Faculty level, Professor Ernest Ikenna Atuanya is the new Dean, Faculty of Science & Science Education while Professor Lawal Adebayo replaces Associate Professor, (Dr) Kpolugbo, Stella Nkechi as the Dean, Faculty of Humanities.