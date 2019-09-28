Nigerian-American Kevin Olusola, a member of three-time Grammy award winner Pentatonix‘s band got married to heartthrob Leigh Weissman recently.

The musician, a 2011 Yale graduate and polyglot, who speaks Chinese and Spanish, did not forget his Nigerian root at the two-day event at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California. And he made his American wife look Nigerian as well.

Olusola who has a Nigerian father and a Grenada mom made the wedding a two-day affair, hosting 225 guests at the American-style wedding and 165 at the traditional Nigerian wedding.

Their rehearsal dinner doubled as a traditional Nigerian ceremony to pay respect to the Nigerian heritage of Olusola’s dad, a psychiatric doctor, who graduated from Nigeria.

Olusola’s bandmates in the Grammy-winning a cappella group — Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado and Matt Sallee — were all in attendance at the American ceremony.

“Our traditional Nigerian outfits and dresses were custom-made in Nigeria, with fabrics we hand-selected here in Los Angeles,” the bride, a college admissions consultant told People magazine which covered the wedding exclusively.

“Nigerian brides wear colourful wedding dresses, and are known to travel far and wide to find the most unique and exquisite fabrics for their dress and their bridesmaids’ dresses,” she said.

“The theme was a blending of two cultures with traditional Nigerian food, clothing, and music at the Nigerian ceremony. Then, Italian food and villa setting at the American wedding,” the newlyweds, both 30, explain.

“For both nights, our colors were pink, purple and gold. Lighter shades on the wedding day, and darker, richer shades at the Nigerian ceremony.”

Olusola was born on 5 October, 1988 in Owensboro Kentucky. He is a versatile musician, a beatboxer, cellist, rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter.