An amazing video shared by Sky News shows three Chinese boys saving a dog from a boa constrictor, a member of the family of pythons.

The large snake possibly thought it had ensnared the dog for lunch until the boys arrived.

The video published almost a year ago, has garnered 2.41million views and continues to be shared worldwide.

Dramatic footage shared on Chinese media shows three boys desperately trying to save a dog caught in a snake’s death grip. For this and more videos, head here: https://t.co/iOm40v5pVT pic.twitter.com/Pz39Os5SZ2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 3, 2018