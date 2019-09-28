Funmilola Olukomaiya

As much as one cannot reverse the ageing process, one can slow it down by indulging in a healthy diet full of anti-ageing foods, thereby keeping one’s skin fresh and young-looking for a long period of time.

They say that no single food will erase laugh lines or make one feel like a teenager again, but then, a healthy diet filled with anti-ageing foods will sure boost the skin.

We often get engrossed in the hustle and bustle of living with little or no thought on how we get older by the day. The ageing thoughts come to mind when we look into the mirror (especially women) especially when we need to look super young and adorable or when applying our makeup.

What you eat directly affects your ageing process and below are the top anti-ageing foods which you should include in your diet to delay the ageing process while striving to always strike the ‘forever young’ look.

1. Papaya:



The wide range of antioxidants in papaya helps to fight free radical damage and may delay signs of ageing. Papaya also contains an enzyme called papain, which provides additional anti-ageing benefits by working as one of nature’s best anti-inflammatory agents. It’s also found in many exfoliating products.

2. Walnuts:



This easily available nut contains a hormone that helps you sleep better, essential fats with brain-boosting power, antioxidants with disease-fighting properties, anti-ageing skin benefits, and many more health benefits. It is an easily available delicious snack packed with good fats, fibre, and protein. This super nut has many nutritional benefits. Walnuts are also advised for people having high blood pressure.

3. Apple and Pears:



The white-fleshed fruit you eat the better as far as reducing your stroke risk is concerned. The humble little one apple or pear a day can make a big difference. You know the old saying, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. This is another nature gifted best anti-ageing food.

4. Avoid sugary and high calories products:



Eat less of sugary, high calories products and foods that contain an excess of fat. It will help a lot in slowing down the ageing.

5. Honey:



Replace your consumption of sugar with honey. It contains many substances including minerals, amino acids, enzymes, bioflavonoids, aroma compounds, and vitamins. This unique combination gives honey its amazing health benefits. Honey increases levels of antioxidants in your blood and improves your immune system. Consume honey, a top anti-ageing food, instead of sugar.

6. Raw Fruits and vegetables:



When you cook vegetables you destroy much of their antioxidant values. When you overheat – you lose up to 97% of the water, soluble vitamins (vitamins B and C) and up to 40% of the fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E, and K). These are key antioxidants hence, are anti-ageing and we waste them. Eat as many raw veggies as possible.

7. Avocado:



Avocados are high in inflammation-fighting fatty acids that promote smooth, supple skin. They also contain a variety of essential nutrients that may prevent the negative effects of ageing including: vitamins K, C, E, A, B vitamins and potassium. The high content of vitamin A in avocados can help us shed dead skin cells, leaving us with gorgeous, glowing skin.

8. Red bell pepper:



Red bell peppers are loaded with antioxidants which reign supreme when it comes to anti-ageing. They also contain a high content of vitamin C which is good for collagen production. Red bell peppers also contain powerful antioxidants called carotenoids which contains a variety of anti-inflammatory properties that may help protect the skin from sun damage pollution and environmental toxins.