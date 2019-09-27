The Federal Ministry of Health on Friday launched a healthy heart pocketbook to commemorate the 2019 World Heart Day, and inspire Nigerians to adopt healthy lifestyles.

The Minister of State for Health, Sen. Adeleke Mamora, at the launch in Abuja, said that the pocketbook would sensitise Nigerians on ways to nurture the heart to a perfect condition.

He said that it would also enlighten Nigerians on measures to maintain a daily simple lifestyle, and dietary nuggets.

The World Heart Day is marked on Sept. 29. The theme for this year’s celebration is “My Heart, Your Heart”.

The focus is raising awareness about cardiovascular disease, including heart diseases and stroke.

Mamora said that the pocketbook was part of activities to commemorate the Day, adding that the ministry, in partnership with the Nigeria Heart Foundation and the World Health Organisation (WHO), approved nuggets for Nigerians.

He said that the ministry was committed to supporting the efforts of the present administration toward attaining Universal Health Coverage initiative to ease access to quality health services for all.

He disclosed that the National Cardiovascular Centre of excellence at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu State was being strengthened along with other tertiary health facilities to boost healthcare.

Mamora said that the ministry would continue to raise awareness and also step up actions in developing and reviewing national guidelines, protocols, and standard operating procedures.

The minister urged Nigerians to reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke by eating healthy.

He advised Nigerians to exercise regularly, avoid smoking and harmful use of alcohol, self-medication and other unhealthy habits.

Earlier, Dr Kingsley Akinroye, Executive Director, Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF), had explained that the idea behind the event was to inspire millions of people around the world to be heart-healthy.

“It is about saying to us, the people we care about and individuals all around the world, “what can I do right now to look after my heart and your heart”?

“It also resonates with the professional cardiology and healthcare audiences who dedicate themselves to looking, after all, our hearts,” he said.

Akinroye said that NHF would continue to promote heart health, scientific research in cardiovascular health, healthy lifestyles and advocacy on heart issues.

He said that heart disease was a disease of lifestyle.

“You must put yourself on the good side to prevent it. A healthy heart is the beginning of a healthy life.”