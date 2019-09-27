Wendy Williams: suggests Meghan Markle may be pregnant again

Meghan Markle’s second baby watch is on, just four months after she gave birth to her first child Archie.

The latest to comment on rumours the Duchess of Sussex might be pregnant again is television host Wendy Williams, IBT reports.

“They’re saying that she might be pregnant again,” she said during “The Wendy Williams Show” on Wednesday. “I mean after only giving birth four months ago… I guess… if your body hasn’t fully come back and things are still, you know, ready down there, I don’t know, that would have been my election like if I could do it all over again.”

Williams continued, “You know, they call them Irish twins. Isn’t that when they are less than a year old from each other? I think that’s a great idea.”

Williams went on to state that she doesn’t know for sure if Meghan is pregnant but feels that the new mom gave the world a few hints when she chose to wear two of the same maternity outfits that she wore last year during her royal tour to South Africa.

So far, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not made an announcement regarding Markle’s alleged pregnancy. Kensington Palace has been silent over the matter as well.