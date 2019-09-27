Premier League Match Week 7 begins on Saturday with Liverpool travelling to Bramall Lane for kickoff against Sheffield as they look to maintain their perfect start.

Chelsea look to bounce back at home following their defeat to Liverpool, Manchester City travel to Everton on Saturday Night to mount pressure on Liverpool while Manchester United and Arsenal meet in a highly-anticipated match on Monday night.

Here is the Preview of big matches in the Premier League this weekend:

Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Liverpool head to Bramall Lane for the lunchtime kick-off against Sheffield Utd on Saturday as they bid to maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season.

The Jurgen Klopp’s team have been faultless and top of the table with 5 points ahead of the second-placed team, but they take on a team that has impressed on their return to the top flight with eight points from six games.

The Sheffield United team were also impressive against Everton in the Premier League last week as they played with energy and pace.

The Blades are well drilled and organised with their two wing-backs solid when attacking and their centre-half good at going for aerial balls.

However, Sheffield need to worry about Roberto Firmino, and then the pace and skill of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool will gradually grind the game down.

Liverpool have now won 15 top-flight games in a row, extending their own club record once again, and Manchester City’s run of 18 a couple of seasons ago is now the only time in English football history where a team has been on a better run of victories in the top division.

Liverpool should win this game comfortably away from home.

Chelsea vs Brighton

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at the Stamford Bridge where they lost 2-1 to Liverpool in their last Premier League outing.

Although, they bounced back with a 7-1 thrashing of Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup on Wednesday with plenty of positives as a handful of young players took to the field.

It was a morale-boosting result and the Lampard’s team now have to earn the 3points against a side that are winless in their last four games in all competitions and without a league win since opening day.

One can never be sure of a Chelsea side that will show up – a compact or defensively porous side, but they should be able to take this one at home.

Tottenham vs Southampton

Tottenham will look make a positive statement at home on Saturday to end their woeful run of away form lately, having failed to win any of their matches on the road so far this season.

Spurs’ last three matches in a row have been away from home, each bringing with it a disappointing result. A 2-2 draw with Olympiacos in the Champions League despite going 2-0 up, a 2-1 reverse against Leicester City in which VAR featured heavily, and a penalty shootout defeat to League Two Colchester United in the EFL Cup last time out.

However, Tottenham have won two of their three home games in the league so far and will hope to reverse their poor form with a strong performance against Southampton, who fielded a strong side in the EFL Cup against rivals Portsmouth, running out 4-0 winners.

Defensively the North London club have lacked the organisation and structure that has been a staple of the Pochettino era, while going forward they have often been profligate, as was the case against Colchester in midweek.

Although Spurs have endured slow starts before under the Argentine, this season’s struggles have increased speculation that the former Saints boss could be leaving Tottenham relatively soon for pastures new in either Manchester or Madrid.

While those rumours of rifts in the squad and players having ‘different agendas’ could continue to affect their performances, it is likely that this game will yield a positive response from Pochettino’s players, with the Argentinian likely to make a few changes.

One such change will be to bring back striker Harry Kane, who has scored nine in nine games for club and country already this season, after he missed the game in the EFL Cup.

Worryingly for the Saints, the England star has a tremendous record against them, scoring eight in his previous nine appearances in this fixture.

Erik Lamela is also likely to be brought back into the side after featuring in all their previous league games, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is expected to return after missing the Leicester fixture to be with his wife for the birth of their new child.

Lloris’s leadership, experience and cool head at the back will be essential as Spurs look to regroup and deliver a solid performance against a side who will be comfortable to sit back and hit them on the counter with the pace of Nathan Redmond and Che Adams.

Southampton have also struggled with consistency this season and they currently sit 13th in the league table having taken seven points from their opening six games.

However, their midweek win over Portsmouth will have been a boon to the whole squad, not just because of how well they played but because of that fixture’s significance.

The confidence taken from that win certainly puts them in good stead to take on a Tottenham side who have already lost 10 league games this year and are currently enduring one of their worst spells under Pochettino.

Indeed, the Saints actually won the last meeting between these two clubs back in March, coming from behind to seal a win thanks to goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse.

Ward-Prowse scored a free kick in that game and the midfielder will be essential to Saints’ hopes of a victory in North London, as he has created more chances and attempted more shots than any other player at the club in the league this season.

Also key will be Spanish defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu, who has been an almost ever-present under Ralph Hasenhuttl for his ability to make tackles and move the ball on quickly – attributes that will be essential in a game like this where the away side will have to absorb a lot of pressure.

The continued absence of summer signing Moussa Djenepo is a blow though, because his direct running and pace has been a menace to opposition defences all season.

While Saints have had much more success against the big teams under Hasenhuttl than they did with Pochettino and Claude Puel, they have just one win in their last 10 visits to London and they have not beaten Spurs away since May 2016.

This is a match that could go either way, but Spurs are more favourable to get the upper hand.

Everton vs Manchester City

Premier League champions Manchester City travel to Goodison Park on Saturday evening looking to keep the pressure on Liverpool with victory over their Merseyside neighbours Everton.

Pep Guardiola’s side have roared back to form in intimidating fashion since their slip-up at Norwich City after the international break and face an Everton side struggling for form under Marco Silva.

There are not many things more dangerous in world football than a wounded Manchester City.

Ever since their stunning 3-2 defeat at Norwich earlier this month, Guardiola’s side have gone into overdrive with 14 unanswered goals in their last three games, including eight against Watford in their last league outing.

An unprecedented blitz of five goals in the opening 18 minutes gave an indication of the mood Man City were in, going on to add three more for the second-biggest Premier League victory ever.

Preston North End provided slightly sterner opposition for a second-string City in midweek, although the frightening strength in depth at their disposal means that they were still able to play the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and David Silva in their 3-0 win at Deepdale.

There is perhaps a glimmer of hope for Everton, then, particularly considering they have won 10 home Premier League matches against the defending champions in the past – only Liverpool have won more in the competition’s history.

This is an Everton side in poor form, though, languishing 14th in the table after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Indeed, it is now three losses in four league games for a side many tipped to push for a top-six spot this season, piling the pressure on the shoulders of Silva following some extravagant spending.

The Toffees did at least return to winning ways against United’s Steel City neighbours Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting both goals in a 2-0 triumph at Hillsborough, but Man City look too strong to be defeated by Everton at the moment.

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday targeting a return to form after scraping past Rochdale in the EFL Cup in midweek, having lost at West Ham United in their last league match.

United have won just one of their last five league games and have not scored more than one goal in a fixture since the opening day of the season.

Once-formidable at home, the Red Devils have failed to win five of their last seven Premier League matches on their own turf, including three defeats.

United have not been beaten at home by Arsenal in the Premier League since 2006, although they lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in March.

Arsenal head to Old-Trafford with loads of confidence after cruising to a 5-0 home win over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal have no player suspended for this match with a lot of key players doubtful for Manchester United. This looks like a good time for Unai Emery and his boys, the best United could get will be a point.