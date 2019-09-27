The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has thrown its weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo following the N90 billion allegation levelled against him.
Timi Frank, former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had alleged that Osinbajo mismanaged N90 billion made available by the FIRS for 2019 election campaign purposes.
Frank claimed to have information to defend his allegations and dared the vice president to challenge him in court.
The FIRS had denied the claim and demanded an apology.
While speaking at the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, on Friday, Supo Ayokunle, CAN national president said the allegations are baseless and are far from the truth, adding that the church will defend the vice president.
Ayokunle called out Timi Frank to tender evidence or desist from tarnishing the image of the vice president.
“He has cleared the air that the allegation is baseless and there is no truth in it and that some people are plotting against him and he was ready to provide himself to be cleared,” Ayokunle told journalists.
“If there is an allegation there must be evidence and that it can never happen and will never happen. The church and the entire country will fight for him.”
This is not a Church matter even Prof. Osibajo’s credibility is ranked high.
Nigeria will always be laughed at when the Church stand up for or against anything.
Will the Church fight for me IF I got to the airport and the aeroplane doesn’t arrive?
Will the Church fight for me IF I pay my tax regularly and the road leading to my house is not tarred?
With every respect to the Church, there are many things the Church can engage in than wrangling upon things they can do nothing upon.
Come to think of it, Universities run by some Churches are more expensive than the Federally controlled Universities.
There are some parents who are faithful worshippers in these Churches that need assistance to school their children.
My joy will know no bound when I read things like “The Church will stand by the poor BUT brilliant children”