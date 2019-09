Your favourite sugar mummy aka Teni Makanaki will be releasing a new track and EP tagged, “Billionaire” on October 4th and 11th.

She shared the news on her social media page on Instagram and wrote:

I wanna be a Billionaire 🎼🎼 New music Out Oct 4th!! #Billionaire produced by @pheelzmrproducer

BILLIONAIRE E.P out Oct 11th get your dancing shoes ready