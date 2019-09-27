The Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan on Friday once again sustained its bragging right over perennial rivals, Crown FC of Ogbomosho courtesy of a 2-1 victory at the ongoing Gov. Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oluyole Warriors once again beat the Ajilete Warriors in what could be defined to as state derby as both clubs are owned by Oyo State Government.

The last defeat to the Ogbomosho-based team by the Ibadan-based club came during the last state AITEO Cup finals played at the Adamasingba Stadium.

The Oladunni Oyekale-tutored Crown FC tasted the first defeat in the ongoing 12 clubs tournament as they played 2-2 draw against Kwara United before defeating Gateway United 2-1.

Shooting Stars were up in 2-0 in the first half courtesy of a penalty awarded in the 3rd minute and converted by Captain, Omololu Waheed, while Junior Ayobami doubled the lead in the 25th minute.

Crown FC, however, pulled one back after the first half ended 0-2 with highest goal scorer for the club, Sunday Odudu on the score sheet in the 56th minute of the game.

NAN reports that the Gov. Dapo Abiodun Pre-season Tournament sponsored by Ogun State Government is ongoing at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

The tournament has 12 teams from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL) participating.

The teams are Kano Pillars, Lagos-based MFM FC, Lobi Stars of Makurdi and Collins Edwin FC in the Group A, while Group B has Kwara United, Shooting Stars of Ibadan, Gateway FC of Abeokuta, and Crown FC.

Teams in Group C consist of Bendel Insurance of Benin, Rivers United, Warri Wolves and Remo Stars of Ijebu-Ode.