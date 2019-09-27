The spokesman for the management of National Art Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Mr Steve Ogundele, has said that the springing up of event centres across the state had taken the shine off the facility.

Ogundele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the development had negatively affected the patronage of the venues for cooperate and social events in the facility.

“We are not recording good patronage in terms of the use of our halls for event, unlike what was obtainable in the past when this venues boomed with various activities.

“I believe that the emergence of modern event centres located across Lagos City is responsible for the low patronage we are experiencing and it’s taking a toll on us,” he said.

Ogundele, however, said that many see the edifice as old, adding that the facilities in the edifice had been upgraded under its two former Managing Directors, Yerima Ahmed and Kabiru Yusuf to meet modern standard.

He added that the best of National Theatre had yet to come because planning was ongoing to restore the past image of the facility.

“The hall for social and corporate events are affordable and can accommodate up to 2,500 guests,” he said.

Ogundele urged the Federal Government to assist the management in its effort to restore the glory of the 43-year-old edifice through consistent subvention.