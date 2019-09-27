The Police in Enugu State on Friday urged hotel and hospitality business owners to ensure proper documentation of guests in the interest of their safety and security.

SP Ebere Amaraizu, Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu Command, made the call while delivering a lecture titled, “Security Challenges of Modern Tourism and Hospitality Business’’.

The lecture, held in commemoration of 2019 edition of the World Tourism Day, was organized by the Society of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (STPN), Enugu chapter.

The PPRO said that proper documentation of guests was a good way of checking internal security lapses within the business premises.

He also urged hotel and other hospitality business owners to install Closed Circuit Televisions in strategic locations within their business premises.

“Ensure proper background checks on employees before engaging them, this will ensure that they do not have any criminal inclinations or tendencies.

“You must have the call numbers of the police, fire service and state emergency to get back-up when there is any emergency or security threat.

“If possible, you may sometimes interrogate guests or customers that overstay and do not have a verifiable daily work,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Edward Okolo, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Council of Arts, urged the governments in the South-East region to revive progressive cultures that had the capacity of attracting tourism.

“It is high time we harnessed the potential in our cherished cultures and project them for the world to see and learn more about us in this part of the World.

“Our cultural practices are rich enough to earn global spectacle, we have something that the world will want to see,” he said.

Ealier, Mr Amos Ogbu, Enugu state Chairman of STPN, said that tourism had created several jobs in the state, saying that it had the capacity to do more if well harnessed.

“Enugu is a lucrative haven for investment in the tourism sector, its serene and secure environment makes it an ideal destination to invest in tourism and hospitality businesses,” he said.

Sept. 27, is annually used to observe the World Tourism Day.