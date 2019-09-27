Nicki Minaj announces a new song “Fendi” on her social media page.
She’s featured in the PnB Rock song alongside Murda Beatz for the track which is a theme song for Nicki Minaj’s forthcoming Fendi collection, set to drop in October.
Friday, September 27, 2019 1:54 pm
