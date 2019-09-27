Delta Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba on his election as the new Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church on Wednesday in Asaba.

Okowa’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba.

He also congratulated members of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria on the successful election of a new spiritual leader, who would lead the church for the next 10 years.

The governor lauded the church and others for promoting peace and unity through their teachings.

He charged the Primate-elect to sustain his preaching the word of faith towards repentance.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba on his election as the 5th Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

“With your resounding intellect, great Episcopal zeal and compassion, you have over the last 30 years risen above board as a priest, Bishop, Archbishop and now Primate-elect.

“It is our prayer that, in your new position, God uses you to counsel and move the entire Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in the direction that you have been ordained to lead.

Okowa also congratulated the entire Anglicans in Nigeria over the successful election of a new leader.

“I must appreciate the role of the Church in promoting peaceful co-existence, education and social welfare in our state and country,” he said.

“My commendation also goes to the out-going Primate, Most Revd. Nicholas Okoh, for successfully piloting the affairs of the Church in the last 10 years.

“As Deltans, we remain extremely proud of your illustrious contributions to the growth of the Christian faith in Nigeria,” Okowa added.

He wished the Primate-elect God’s guidance and success at his new post.